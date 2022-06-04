MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) — Access to Miners Castle, one of the most famous landmarks in the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, will be limited due to upcoming repairs.

At least one temporary closure is planned for the parking lot and surrounding areas on June 8 and June 9 because of a project to replace the septic system. Heavy equipment and cranes will be working to install the septic tank and sewer main.

Work on the system will continue during the next two months and may cause additional short-term closures or impact parking. The Miners Castle septic system failed in 2018. The park has been using holding tanks and frequent pumping to keep the restrooms open during the past three summers. This project will replace and enlarge the septic system, allowing it to better meet the needs of our growing visitation.

Pictured Rocks cliffs are viewable from Miners Beach. The one-mile uphill trail from Miners Beach to Miners Castle will remain open. Drinking water and restrooms are not available at the Miners Castle overlook.

For current trail, road, and travel information, visitors should consult the park website at www.nps.gov/piro.

Located about 5 miles east of Munising on Alger County Road H-58, then 6 miles north on Miners Castle Road (H11).