Teenager shot in Niles, no arrests

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old was shot and injured in Niles on Monday.

It happened around 5:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Poplar Street near N 5th Street.

The 15-year-old was shot once, the Niles Police Department said in a Tuesday release.

The teenager was brought to the hospital with injuries to the upper torso and arm that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

NPD said it appears the shooting was “the result of a long dispute between two groups of people.”

No one was arrested, NPD said.

The incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269.683.0404.