BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Benton Harbor.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were sent to a home on Brunson Avenue just off Pipestone Street after receiving reports about a shooting.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy hurt. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died. His name has not been released, but the department of public safety said he is a student at Benton Harbor High School.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.