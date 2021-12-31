Teen rear-ended, seriously injured while riding dirt bike near Barryton

BARRYTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old is in the hospital with serious injures after he was hit while riding a dirt bike near Barryton Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m., deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department were sent to 20 Mile Road, west of 45th Avenue, for a crash involving a van and dirt bike.

Responding deputies report that a van, driven by a 72-year-old woman from Barryton, was traveling westbound on 20 Mile Road and rear-ended a dirt bike driven by a 16-year-old boy from Barryton.

The teen was taken to a Big Rapids hospital before being transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries, the sheriffs office said.

The woman was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.