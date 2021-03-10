Teen out of hospital after explosion at Newaygo HS

Emergency responders on the scene at Newaygo High School after a homemade explosive device brought in by a student exploded on March 8, 2021. (Courtesy 9&10 News)

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the 16-year-old student who was severely injured when the homemade explosives he brought to Newaygo High School went off Monday morning has been released from the hospital.

The Newaygo Police Department said the 16-year-old was released from the hospital Tuesday evening and is staying with family members. The prosecutor said in court Tuesday that the teen lost his thumbs.

Investigators said Tuesday that the detonation was accidental. Police and school officials agree the student did not intend to attack anyone, but rather that he demonstrated what Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Peg Mathis described as a “serious lack of judgment.”

He has been suspended from school and faces possible expulsion.

A few other students sustained minor injuries, and they and the teacher went to the hospital to be checked out.

His father, David Robert Daniel Saylor, 33, was charged Tuesday with a count of manufacture or possession of a Molotov cocktail and a count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the incident.