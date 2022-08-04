POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teenager from Cass County died in a crash involving a fallen tree limb Wednesday.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the single-car crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township, southwest of Dowagiac.

Investigators believe 17-year-old Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving westbound on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell onto the cab of his vehicle. The limb fell off into the road and the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Taggart was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say he was wearing a seat belt.

Michigan State Police, the Indian lake Fire Department and Pokagon Tribal Police assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in the crash response.

The crash remains under investigation.