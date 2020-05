MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was ejected from an ATV early Sunday morning.

Deputies said around 12:10 a.m. they were dispatched to an ATV crash in Mecosta Township on private property. Investigation showed that the 13-year-old female driver of the ATV lost control of the machine, causing it to flip over and eject the girl. She was transported to Big Rapids Spectrum Health for treatment but is expected to be okay, according to authorities.