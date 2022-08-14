A 17-year-old is in the hospital after an Aug. 13, 2022 crash in Calvin Township. (Courtesy of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a Saturday evening crash in Calvin Township.

Just before 8 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Union Road near Center Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that 27-year-old Nicholas Dimos of Elkhart was turning into a driveway on Union road and pulled in front of another vehicle hitting.

The driver, 17-year-old Jaden Prouty of Union, was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. His condition is unknown.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.