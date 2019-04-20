Michigan

Teen drowns in northern MI resort pool

CHARLEVOIX COUTNY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — A teenager drowned in a resort pool in northern Michigan Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl was found unresponsive in 3 feet of water around 6 p.m. in the Clock Tower Lodge pool at Boyne Mountain resort, about 57 miles northeast from Traverse City. 

Boyne Mountain Resort President Ed Grice said the girl was staying with her sister and parents at Bluegreen Vacation's Mountain Run, a different resort about half a mile away from Boyne Mountain. 

The pool's depth ranges from 3 feet to 5 feet, and a lifeguard was not on duty at the time of the incident. 

"The loss of a child is unfathomable," Grice said. "The parents, family and friends of this young lady are in our thoughts during this time of sorrow."

