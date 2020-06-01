Teen arrested for attempted murder plot of 14-year-old

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly trying to kill another 14-year-old girl in Mecosta County Saturday.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was arrested for multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

The suspect used multiple weapons to stab a 14-year-old Big Rapids girl in a plot to kill her on the suspect’s family property in Grant Township, according to a MCSO news release.

The victim was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.