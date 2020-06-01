Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Teen arrested for attempted murder plot of 14-year-old

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mecosta County Sheriff generic 040318_1522771142271.jpg_39012160_ver1.0_640_360_1556142357219.jpg.jpg

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly trying to kill another 14-year-old girl in Mecosta County Saturday.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was arrested for multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

The suspect used multiple weapons to stab a 14-year-old Big Rapids girl in a plot to kill her on the suspect’s family property in Grant Township, according to a MCSO news release.

The victim was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 