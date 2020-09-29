Teen arrested after 32-mile chase through 2 counties

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was arrested after leading authorities on a chase through two counties.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department said around 10:30 p.m. Monday a deputy tried to pull over a car that was going 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on US-10 in Orient Township, near the Clare County line.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla, did not stop, continued west on US-10 through Evart and Reed City then turned south on Northland Drive into Big Rapids in Mecosta County.

When in Big Rapids, the sheriff’s department said Big Rapids police used spike strips to stop the vehicle after about a 32-mile chase.

Investigators discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Wayne County’s Van Buren Township.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Ann Arbor man, was arrested. He had two warrants for his arrest and faces two counts of felony resisting and obstructing police as well as two counts of felony fleeing and eluding the police.