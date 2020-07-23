TCF Bank announces loans, grants to address racial inequity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Detroit-based TCF Bank is promising to loan $1 billion over the next five years to minority communities and businesses owned by minorities and women.

The money will be available in Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Chicago, Cleveland, Grand Rapids and elsewhere. Eligible businesses can get loans of up to $1 million each.

“While small businesses drive the economy and are the backbone of our neighborhoods, minority-owned and women-owned small businesses have historically had a more difficult time obtaining loans than their white and male counterparts,” TCF Executive Chairman Gary Torgow said in a Thursday statement. “We recognize the crucial need for change, and as a bank committed to strengthening individuals, businesses, and communities, we are inspired to help these business owners create wealth and pursue their dreams.”

TCF said the federal Paycheck Protection Program will allow it to generate profits to fund the program.

The bank said it will also launch a five-year, $10 million grant program to help low- and moderate-income homebuyers. Dubbed the “Heart and Home” program, it will provide up to $3,000 to help cover closing costs. Recipients must earn less than 80% of the region’s median income and buy homes in a low- to moderate-income census tract.

TCF says it aims to issue 750 of those grants before the year is out.

Both the business loans and homebuyer grants come after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan worked with corporations to address racial inequity following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

“Last month, we joined Mayor Duggan and other business leaders in Detroit and pledged to do our part to fight racism, bigotry and inequality in this country,” Torgow’s statement said. “Today, we take another step in our journey to help create a more equitable future for all.”