Take advantage of Pure Michigan all year long

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people are looking forward to spring break and summer vacations as we reach the end of January.

Dave Lorenz, the vice president of Travel Michigan, says outdoor recreation will continue to be very popular this year, and expects places like Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to be busy.

Lorenz suggests visiting in the off-season to avoid the crowds. He also recommends looking for less-visited places like Port Austin the thumb.

He says people are ready to travel again and encourages everyone to start planning now for spring and even summer trips.

