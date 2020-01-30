Take a ride in the SUV of the Year Kia Telluride

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the Michigan International Auto Show gets underway in Grand Rapids, we’re taking you on a ride in the North American SUV of the Year, the Kia Telluride.

The Telluride is a family vehicle with plenty of safety features like lane-changing assist and lane-departure warning, Summit Place Kia West on Plainfield Avenue north of Grand Rapids told News 8.

==Above, ride along with us in the Telluride.==

General manager Adam Hayford promised it handles well in Michigan’s unpredictable weather.

“It has all-wheel drive, the ability to lock into four-wheel drive, electronic stability — there’s a lot of things put in place just for the snow,” Hayford said.

A Kia Telluride on display at Summit Place Kia West near Grand Rapids on Jan. 24, 2020.

Plus, he said, it’s stylish.

“Nothing but good news (from customers,” sales consultant Michael Griffin said. “They seem to love everything about them. The only issue is we can’t get enough of them.”

A base-model AWD Telluride has a sticker price of $35,000.

Earlier this month, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was named the Car of the Year and the Jeep Gladiator the Truck of the Year. Both of those vehicles are on display through Sunday at the auto show at DeVos Place.