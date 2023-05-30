ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — After a man died in custody in March, an investigation found that his death was an accident, caused by methamphetamine in his system. No police officers will be charged, according to police.

On March 10, 48-year-old Douglas Lee Davis Jr., from the Benton Harbor area, was arrested on charges of delivery of meth and violating federal parole.

While in jail, Davis became sick and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Subsequent investigation found a piece of a plastic bag in his stomach, as well as “an unusually high amount of methamphetamine” in his system that caused his death, Michigan State Police said in a Tuesday news release.

Video from Davis’ arrest showed him moving his hand from his pocket to his mouth while running from police, according to police.

The report said Davis denied swallowing drugs until after he became sick in jail, at which point he was immediately taken to the hospital.

The investigation found no evidence of officers using excessive force.