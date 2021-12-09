SW MI investigators: Drug raid also yields stolen property

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they found drugs, guns and a pile of stolen property in a raid south of New Buffalo this week.

The multijurisdictional Southwest Enforcement Team task force says it searched a property on El Dorado Boulevard off I-94 in New Buffalo Township on Monday morning after getting several reports about drug trafficking.

SWET says it found what it believes to be meth and heroin that it believes suspects were both using and selling, as well as guns.

Investigators also found a number of items — mostly tools and lawn care equipment, a photo released by SWET shows — that are believed to have been stolen. SWET is working with various agencies, including in LaPorte County and Michigan City, Indiana, to figure out exactly where all of it came from.

Stolen property recovered when authorities raided a property in New Buffalo Township. (Courtesy Southwest Enforcement Team)

Four people were arrested at the property near New Buffalo: a 65-year-old New Buffalo man, a 55-year-old New Buffalo man, a 21-year-old Michigan City man, and a 31-year-old New Buffalo woman.

They suspects are expected to face drug and weapons charges. Police are looking into what charges to pursue regarding the thefts.