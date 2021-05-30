SW MI firefighter helps battle Mackinac Island house fire

The scene of a fire at a house on Mackinac Island on May 30, 2021. (via South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority)

UNDATED (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County firefighter on vacation on Mackinac Island jumped in to help when a house caught fire, his department says.

The fire broke out Sunday evening on the island’s Main Street overlooking the lake. MLive reports the building that burned is an historic private home named Brigadoon Cottage.

Images from the scene show orange flames leaping from the house’s roof and a plume of thick black smoke.

Crews are responding to a fire on Mackinac Island. @upnorthlive will update as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/uPH3WRQqyB — Taylor Nimmo (@tnimms) May 30, 2021

In a post on Facebook, the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority says that one of its firefighters “didn’t hesitate” when the fire broke out and “jumped into action.” It said he helped man a hose and hooked up a line to a hydrant.

The post did not name the firefighter.

There was no immediate word on what started the fire. MLive reports there were no injuries.

The house stands just down the road from the popular and historic Island House Hotel.