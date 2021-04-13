State police: GR man shot by trooper in mid-Michigan

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was shot by a Michigan State Police trooper in mid-Michigan as police were investigating a situation involving a stolen car.

MSP says Livingston County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning. Police say the investigation ultimately led to a crash on Burkhart Road south of I-96, west of Howell.

Police say an armed suspect then got out of the car and was shot by a trooper.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Grand Rapids, was taken to a University of Michigan hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No troopers or deputies were hurt.