MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-month-old baby died after a car crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday, deputies say.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies said a 30-year-old woman, Samantha Adams, was driving with her 6-month-old son headed west on M-60. Adams was stopped, waiting for traffic to clear so she could turn left onto Angevine Road, when a second vehicle, driven by Jimenez Lopez, 24, rear-ended her without stopping or slowing down, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found Lopez in a corn field about 150 yards from the crash with minor injuries. He admitted to first responders that he had been drinking and crawled away because he was trying to run away from police. The Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement department helped identify Lopez as a Mexican citizen who was in the United States illegally without a valid driver’s license, deputies said. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was taken into custody.

Adams and her baby were also taken to the hospital, the mother with minor injuries and the baby in critical condition. The child was transferred to another hospital where he later died.

The crash is under investigation. Deputies say alcohol was a factor.