Michigan State Police said several of its vehicles were lit on fire on Sept. 6, 2023, releasing this photo of the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a man set several Michigan State Police vehicles ablaze in the Upper Peninsula, troopers say they have taken a suspect into custody.

Troopers found the suspect at a property on Riverside Drive near Sault Ste. Marie and took him into custody, MSP announced Thursday.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the MSP post in Sault Ste. Marie. Troopers said a man lit patrol vehicles on fire and shot at them.

MSP did not release the suspect’s name Thursday.