Suspect in court Friday for governor kidnapping plot

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the suspects in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is due in court on Friday.

Prosecutors say that Pete Musico allowed his Jackson County home to be used for training in the plot. Musico will appear in front of a Jackson County judge at 1 p.m. for a probable cause hearing.

Prosecutors say he’s one of the founding members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group. He faces four charges in the case, including providing material support for a terrorism plot.

A judge lowered his bond in October, and he got out of jail.

Two brothers from West Michigan involved in the plot also got out of jail this week. Michael and William Null, both from Allegan County, had their bond set at $250,000. They had to pay 10 percent of that to get out. Prosecutors say William Null was a co-founder of the Michigan Liberty Militia.

Fourteen people face charges in the case. Prosecutors say they planned to kidnap Governor Whitmer and hold a kangaroo court trial in Wisconsin because they thought she overreached with her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the state level, Shawn Fix and Paul Bellar were also released. The rest of the suspects are still in jail.