Suspect in 1987 murder on parole at time of crime

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who allegedly used a knife and frying pan to kill a woman 35 years ago in Southwest Michigan was on parole at the time of the murder.

Sources confirmed to News 8 that Patrick Gilham, 67, has been arrested for the February 1987 killing of Roxanne Wood, 30, in her home south of Niles.

Michigan State Police arrested Gilham Thursday in the South Bend, Indiana, area, which is 10 miles south of Niles. He was jailed in St. Joseph County, Indiana, awaiting extradition to Michigan.

A Feb. 17, 2022, booking photo of Patrick Gilham from St. Joseph County, Indiana.

Investigators have not said how or if Gilham knew Wood, nor what led investigators to develop him as a suspect.

Investigators are expected to hold a press conference regarding the arrest at 2 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

Roxanne Wood’s brother told News 8 he needed time to process news of the arrest.

“It is so strange. Doesn’t seem real at this point,” Wood’s brother wrote in a text exchange with News 8.

According to Indiana court records, Gilham was on parole at the time of the murders for burglary and criminal deviate conduct. He pleaded guilty to those crimes in 1980 and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was released after six.

Gilham had appealed his 1980 conviction after a court ruled in an unrelated case that judges must verbally explain a defendant’s rights prior to accepting their guilty plea.

Gilham got out of Indiana’s Westville Correctional Facility on August 5, 1986.

Six months later, Roxanne Wood was found dead in the home she shared with husband. Her throat had been slashed and she had been hit over the head with a frying pan.

An undated photo of Roxanne Wood courtesy family.

For decades, Wood’s husband had been a person of interest in his wife’s murder, but Terry Wood has always maintained his innocence and still lives in the Niles area. In a news release announcing a Friday afternoon press conference, Michigan State Police made a point of saying the suspect is not related to the victim’s family.

In the hours leading up to Roxanne Wood’s murder on Feb. 20, 1987, she and her husband had gone out to a bar and then bowling alley in Niles. Roxanne left the bowling alley around midnight and her husband followed about 45 minutes later, police said shortly after the killing.

When Terry Wood arrived back at their home on Tam-O-Shanter Lane in the area of Country Club Drive and S. 15th Street, police said, he found Roxanne dead on the kitchen floor.

Terry Wood called 911 at 1:18 a.m.

State police recovered the sheath of the knife at the scene but not the murder weapon itself. There was no evidence of forced entry to the home, according to police reports at the time of the murder.