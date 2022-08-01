ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the 1997 death of a baby in the Upper Peninsula has been brought back to the state to face charges.

Nancy Ann Gerwatowski, 58, was returned to Michigan Saturday night and placed in the Mackinac County Jail on an open murder warrant. She was arraigned in Mackinac County District Court via video Sunday morning.

Authorities found the baby’s remains in a vault toilet at the Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township, between St. Ignace and Newberry. They called the child Baby Garnet, but the baby was never identified and the case went cold.

In the summer of 2017, investigators went back to the case. They ultimately turned to forensic genealogy — searching public DNA databases — to find relatives of Baby Garnet. They said a genealogist provided them with the mother’s name. They went to the state of Wyoming in July to talk to her and she admitted she was the mother of the child.

She was denied bond. She is scheduled in court again on Aug. 9.