MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash southeast of Big Rapids.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle on M-20 and 90th Avenue in Morton Township. The car drove away westbound on M-20 the southbound on E. Black Lake before crashing into a snowbank.

The driver then ran into the nearby woods and deputies lost sight of the suspect. After searching the area, deputies found tracks behind a house to a shed that led to the suspect.

The suspect was taken to jail for operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding, unlawful entry and an outstanding warrant.