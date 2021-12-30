Suspect arrested after 2 shot, killed in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces murder charges for the shooting deaths of two people in Benton Harbor on Christmas Eve, police say.

Dwand Dontrell Carter, 37, is expected to be arraigned Monday on two counts of open murder, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a weapon in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 on Buss Avenue between Hull Avenue and McCord Street. The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said that officers called there on a report of gunfire found two people dead in a car.

The names of the two victims, a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, have not been released.

An investigation soon led police to Carter. He was arrested Christmas Day and taken into custody by the Michigan Department of Corrections on an unrelated charge.

Online MDOC records show Carter had been paroled from prison in March 2020. Before that, he was serving time for a 2009 home invasion in Berrien County.

Carter also has previous convictions for assault, car theft and interfering with electronic communications, MDOC records show.