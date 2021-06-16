Survivors to call on U-Michigan to address Schembechler’s legacy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of University of Michigan football players and others are calling on university leaders to address the legacy of famed coach Bo Schembechler after accusations that he knew a university doctor was sexually abusing student-athletes and did nothing to stop it.

Schembechler’s family says it’s not true.

Coach Schembechler’s name and image are seen often on Michigan’s campus, including a bronze statue and a hall named after him.

Survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson want the university to address that legacy in light of news that Schembechler knew about Anderson abusing student-athletes.

An independent investigation revealed that at least four players told Schembechler about Anderson and recently Schembechler’s son Matt Schembechler, 62, said he told his dad he was abused. Other members of Schembechler’s family dispute that.

Schembechler’s widow and another one of his sons wrote in an open letter on Tuesday saying, “Bo never spoke to any of us about inappropriate behavior by Dr. Anderson. He would not have tolerated misconduct, especially toward any of his players, family members, coaches or to anyone associated with the University of Michigan’s football program.”

An attorney representing a group of survivors responded to that letter saying, “That is the problem. Bo did not tell them. In fact, he did not tell anyone. While it is understandable that they wish to erase the stain of the Anderson scandal from their family name, they cannot rewrite history.”

Survivors of Anderson will speak in Ann Arbor Wednesday in an effort to get university leaders to discuss Schembechler during their meeting on Thursday.

The 10 a.m. news conference will be streamed live on woodtv.com.