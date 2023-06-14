Ed Conlin of Sword of the Spirit and Jamie Treadwell of Servants of the Word are the subjects of ongoing lawsuits and settlement negotiations.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of two religious organizations on Wednesday called for justice and institutional transparency.

Ed Conlin of the international Sword of the Spirit group and Jamie Treadwell of Chelsea-based Servants of the Word are the subjects of ongoing lawsuits and settlement negotiations with survivors.

They are accused of several incidents of sexual harassment, assault, abuse, molestation and nonconsensual touching, a Wednesday press release from Grewal Law PLLC of Okemos said.

The alleged incidents of abuse took place in Lansing, metro Grand Rapids, southeast Michigan, and in Northern Ireland.

Treadwell was accused of abusing two girls in the Grand Rapids area in 2015 and 2016. The girls were between the ages of 8 and 11. He pleaded no contest in February 2022 to child abuse charges and was sentenced in April 2022 to 18 months’ probation, 14 days in jail with credit for time already served and was required to register publicly as a sex offender, according to the Servants of the Word.

The people who say they were abused argue the two organizations were aware of allegations as early as 1996 but failed to report complaints to law enforcement and advised survivors and their families to handle the allegations without getting police involved.

“With each new revelation of another victim, I am forced to face the trauma over and over again. There should not have been any further victims following my disclosure in 1998,” survivor Aisling Kennedy said Wednesday. “There was more concern for the protection of Youth Initiatives, Servants of the Word, Sword of the Spirit and (Ed Conlin), than protecting me or preventing further potential victims.”

Instead of taking action, the organizations transferred Conlin and Treadwell to different locations, survivors say.

“Because of the relationship we had with Jamie Treadwell through the Sword of the Spirit, and the 40 year-long celebrity and hero-like reputation he had in the brotherhood, we allowed him to interact with our precious young baby girls. That is a decision I will regret for the rest of my life,” parent Sonya Cherniawski, who is suing on behalf of her daughter, said.

“Ed Conlin and Jamie Treadwell are not serial sexual predators in spite of the Servants of the Word. Ed Conlin and Jamie Treadwell are sexual predators because of the Servants of the Word,” Cherniawski went on to say.