Survey: MI teachers concerned over educator shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A majority of educators are concerned by the state’s teacher shortage and its impact on students, according to survey results released by the Michigan Education Association.

MEA announced its findings Monday, after conducting a survey of nearly 2,600 educators.

Of those surveyed, 45% said they were very or fairly satisfied with their job overall, dropping 16% points since educators were last asked that question in 2021.

The results also show that one in five teachers expect to leave education for another career in the next two to three years. An additional 14% said they plan to retire within that time.

When asked what would measures would help keep educators on the job, 85% said increased salary and benefits.

During a virtual news conference Monday, MEA President Paula Herbart called on state lawmakers to back Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal, which includes increasing compensation for all school employees.

“This is about ensuring we have an educated citizenry and in order to do that we need teachers in classrooms,” Herbart said. “We have underfunded education for the past 25 years. This governor has made this a strong priority and one of the things she’s doing is in a crisis, you attack the heavy bleeding first and that’s where we’re at.”

Click here for more details about the survey results.