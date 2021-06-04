Summer fun in West Michigan: Tips on where to visit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for things to do this month, there are plenty of events and activities happening around West Michigan.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association said it’s a great time to catch an outdoor music show. The popular Round Barn Estate weekend concert series called “Jammin’ in the Vineyard” is underway at the venue near Baroda. It runs through the summer.

Families looking for an educational vacation can plan a trip to Muskegon and visit the U.S.S. Silversides Submarine Museum.

For Father’s Day, along with the usual golf or fishing trips, Sheffer suggests trying out ax throwing at Great Mead Hall in Bangor.

If you’re looking for a festival, mark your calendars for the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. It runs from June 30 to July 4.

“It’s great to see so many festivals returning this year, celebrating everything from art to blueberries to pirates,” Sheffer said.