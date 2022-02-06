Sturgis woman injured when snowmobile rolls on trail

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis woman was injured when her snowmobile rolled several times while on a trail in LaGrange Township Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., emergency crews were sent to a snowmobile crash on trail 12 near the intersection of Dunning Street and Oak Grove Road.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies learned that Catherine Miller, 30, of Sturgis was traveling south on the trail with a group of snowmobilers. As she was going up a hill on the trail, she lost control of her 2004 Skidoo then rolled several times.

Miller was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said that she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.