Stuff the Bus preparing kids for school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The start of the school year is only a couple of weeks away, and the Heart of West Michigan United Way wants to make sure all students have what they need when they head back to the classroom.

The annual Stuff the Bus campaign is a way to gather school supplies and get them to the students who need them. The easiest way to donate is through the online virtual store.

They’re looking for typical school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, pencils and glue sticks. But they also need cleaning supplies and masks.

Last year it wasn’t possible, but this year, there are drop-off sites all around West Michigan including Macatawa Bank branches, Chick-fil-A on 54th Street and Target on Clyde Park in Wyoming.