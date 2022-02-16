Study: Options available to viably shut down Line 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Executives with Enbridge have argued shutting down the Line 5 pipeline would make gas prices shoot up. A new report suggests there could be other options.

A group called Environmental Defense Canada commissioned the report. In it, experts from the gas and oil sector say there would be other options to meet Canada’s demand if Line 5 were to be shut down.

Those include expanding Enbridge’s Line 78 and investing in additional rail car offloading facilitates at refineries in Quebec and Ontario.

With these changes, the experts in the report say the impact on consumers would be modest. However, the report does say if Line 5 closes without those changes, there would be a potential for significant impacts.

In a statement to News 8, a spokesperson with Enbridge called the plan “misguided.”