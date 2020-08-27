Students in CTE programs can apply for food assistance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan officials say college students in career and technical education programs might be eligible to receive food assistance.

The state received federal approval for the new initiative to curb food insecurity among college students — a problem heightened due to the pandemic.

Now, people enrolled in qualifying CTE programs who attend school at least half-time are eligible for food assistance — if they met income eligibility requirements.

Previously, those students were not eligible unless they fell into certain categories, including working at least 20 hours per week, caring for a child or not being able to work.

The state says nearly 16,000 CTE students are eligible to obtain benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“As Michigan CTE students are preparing for high-demand, critical job openings, they shouldn’t have to worry about how they’ll get their next meal,” said Department Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio in a news release. “These SNAP benefits will help them focus on their educational needs and prepare for a successful future.”

More information can be found online.