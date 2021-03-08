Student sets off firework in Newaygo High School

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an explosion at Newaygo High School Monday morning when a student ignited a firework inside.

The student who lit the device was injured, but it was not immediately clear how seriously. The Newaygo police chief also confirmed to News 8 that there were a couple minor to moderate injuries.

Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Peg Mathis wrote in a Facebook post that the student wasn’t trying to attack anyone, but rather that he demonstrate “a serious lack of judgment.”

Citing smoke and an unpleasant smell, the district sent high school students home for the remainder of Monday. Kindergarteners through eighth graders will have a full day as usual.



The high school is locked down. Parents are told not to go there. Parents coming get their kids should go to the bus garage at 70 East St. via Barton Avenue and Stake Street. Parents and guardians will have to show ID and fill out a reunification form to sign out their student.