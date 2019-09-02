Stuck sandal blamed for crash; Montcalm Co. man killed

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver from Grand Rapids is blaming his sandal for a Mason County crash that killed a Montcalm County man.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Young Road east of Landon Road in Branch Township, about 20 miles east of Ludington.

Mason County sheriff’s deputies say a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving east on Young Road when he said his sandal got stuck on the gas pedal.

Deputies say several people were riding in the bed of the man’s 2012 Dodge pickup truck and three others were riding on the tailgate. One of the people on the tailgate, a 47-year-old man from Crystal, fell off the truck and hit his head on the pavement. He died at the scene.

Investigators say speed appeared to play a role in the crash, but alcohol was not a factor.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear if the driver will face charges.