Stretch of I-94 renamed after late MDOT worker

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of I-94 in Berrien County has been renamed after an MDOT worker who was died after an accident on the freeway.

The stretch of I-94 from the I-196 interchange to Napier Avenue in Benton Township has been renamed the “Kevin D. White Memorial Highway,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release.

Kevin White was a Michigan Department of Transportation worker who died after a tire hit him while he was working on I-94 in October of 2019.

Whitmer signed a bill Thursday to rename the road after White.

“Memorializing Kevin is important for his family and the communities he served,” Whitmer in the release. “But it also is a stark reminder the people working on our roads are someone’s parents, siblings, children and caregivers who want to go home after their workday like the rest of us.”

