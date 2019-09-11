Watch live: Tornado Warning in Kent, Ionia counties

A storm that swept through the Newaygo area took down this tree, which fell into a power line along M-37. (Sept. 11, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 is tracking a storm as it moves through Kent County.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Kent and Ionia counties until 8:30 p.m. Storm Team 8 says that if you’re in the storm’s path, you should take cover. Go into a basement or, if you don’t have one, the innermost room of the lowest level.

Kent and Montcalm counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 p.m. and the entire region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

The system has caused outages across the region, according to Consumers Energy’s interactive map. Here are outages by county as of around 8 p.m.:

Allegan: 132

Kent: 20,405

Mecosta: 175

Montcalm: 1,878

Muskegon: 225

Newaygo: 1,280

Ottawa: 1,181

As the storm swept through the Newaygo area earlier today, it downed trees and power lines. Director of Newaygo County Emergency Services Abigail Watkins told News 8 there were reports of trees and wires down and water over roads, mostly in Brooks and Garfield townships, but that she had not yet heard of any serious damage.

Newaygo County dispatchers say M-37 is shut down between 64th and 56th streets because of debris in the road. It could remain closed until about 7:45 p.m. or so.

Stretch of M-37 closed due to downed power line. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/cmiA4UW935 — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) September 11, 2019

Consumers Energy on scene repairing power line. They say a branch took out line, no trees blocking road. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/2ZCSlWB4kx — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) September 11, 2019

Crews clearing trees from roadway, will return in coming days to finish cleanup. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/TfDvu6tZ3b — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) September 11, 2019

For about half an hour in the late afternoon, a Tornado Warning was in effect for parts of Mecosta and Newaygo counties. The warning was issued as radar indicated rotation, the National Weather Service said. Rotation on radar does not mean there was actually a tornado and there hasn’t been a report of a twister on the ground. The warning indicated only that the storm was capable of producing a tornado.

