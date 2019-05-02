Stellar shot: Astronaut tweets photo of MI

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Michigan taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Christina Koch. (May 1, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan got a shoutout from space Monday.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch shared a stunning photo of the state and the Great Lakes on Twitter. Clearly visible are the Straits of Mackinac, the Leelenau Peninsula and Houghton Lake. To the far right, you can see Grand Rapids.

"Waving to the mitten!" Koch wrote. "The Great Lakes are as stunning from space as they are in person."

Also visible in Koch's photo was an arm of the International Space station, where Koch has been since March. An electrical engineer, she is scheduled to spend a total of 11 months in space, a new record for women.

Koch was born in Grand Rapids. While she moved out of state when she was young, she would come back for a few weeks each summer to work at her extended family's farm and fruit market in Comstock Park.