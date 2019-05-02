Michigan

Stellar shot: Astronaut tweets photo of MI

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 10:18 PM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 10:22 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan got a shoutout from space Monday.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch shared a stunning photo of the state and the Great Lakes on Twitter. Clearly visible are the Straits of Mackinac, the Leelenau Peninsula and Houghton Lake. To the far right, you can see Grand Rapids.

"Waving to the mitten!" Koch wrote. "The Great Lakes are as stunning from space as they are in person."

Also visible in Koch's photo was an arm of the International Space station, where Koch has been since March. An electrical engineer, she is scheduled to spend a total of 11 months in space, a new record for women.

Koch was born in Grand Rapids. While she moved out of state when she was young, she would come back for a few weeks each summer to work at her extended family's farm and fruit market in Comstock Park.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries