GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A statewide tornado drill will take place Wednesday.

At 1 p.m., tornado alerts will go out on NOAA Weather Radios, TV and radio stations.

The state asks that large groups do not shelter in place during the drill.

You can contact your local emergency management agency to find out if your community is participating in the drill.

This week is Michigan’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Tornadoes can happen at any time, and residents are encouraged to stay prepared.