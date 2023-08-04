GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is seeking people to join a statewide chemical monitoring project.

Since people come into contact with chemicals in their everyday lives, the multi-year Michigan Chemical Exposure Monitoring project aims to collect data on how much of certain chemicals — including lead, mercury and PFAS — can be found in Michigan residents’ blood and urine, according to a Friday release from MDHHS.

MDHHS said it has randomly selected places across the state to conduct testing.

Parts of Newaygo, Montcalm, Kent and Mecosta counties have been chosen, according to the release. In the following weeks, residents of the selected areas will receive invitations to register for the study.

In total, MDHHS will mail 138,000 invitations to households across the state.

MDHHS said participation involves answering survey questions and providing blood and urine samples, which will then be analyzed at a laboratory.

Those who participate will receive a $65 gift card as a thank you, according to the release.

More information about the project is available online.