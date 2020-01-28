Statewide mental health hotline signed into law

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several new bills into law Monday, one of them will give Michiganders wider access to mental health resources.

House Bill 4051 will amend the mental health code has paved the way for the state to create a Michigan Community, Access, Resources, Education and Safety hotline or the “Michigan Cares Hotline.”

“As governor, my number one job is to protect the health and safety of all Michigan residents,” Whitmer said. “By creating a mental health hotline that will be available 24/7, we have taken a necessary step towards giving Michiganders the care they need.”

Whitmer’s goal for the hotline is for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis to have someone available to talk to at all times with the knowledge to give them potentially lifesaving resources.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township. Whiteford is a registered nurse and chair of the House Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee. Her inspiration for the bill came from her experience as an emergency room nurse.

There is no word yet on when the hotline will be up and running. Lawmakers say it will be soon.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and are in immediate need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255.