Statewide alert issued for missing teen

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on the east side of the state.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Summer Johnson, 17.

The Michigan State Police say Summer was last seen leaving Riverview Community High School, south of Detroit, on foot.

Troopers say Summer is 5-foot-3-inches tall and 103 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black jacket, a dark colored shirt and a black backpack with a pirate logo on it.

Authorities say she may have a cognitive impairment and is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information about Summer’s whereabouts, please call 911.