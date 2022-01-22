State wins trial over bias claims at women’s prison

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of the state Corrections Department in a trial about work opportunities for male officers at Michigan’s only prison for women.

The men sued in 2011, claiming to be victims of discrimination. They said they were denied certain jobs at the Huron Valley prison in response to sexual assaults by others many years earlier. The officers were seeking millions of dollars in overtime and other lost compensation.

But the trial ended Friday in Washtenaw County with a unanimous jury verdict for the state. Director Heidi Washington says the jury understood that certain actions were “reasonable and justified.”