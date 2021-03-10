State: Watch out for zebra mussels in aquarium moss balls

UNDATED (WOOD) — Michigan environmental officials are warning people to be on the lookout for invasive zebra mussels in their fish tanks.

The alert comes after a worker at Petco in Seattle noticed a zebra mussel in Marimo moss balls that go in aquariums. That sparked an investigation that found the mussels in moss balls at Petco and PetSmart stores in several other states, including in Michigan. The state says you may also find them in moss balls from Betta Buddies and Shrimp Buddies.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached out to pet stores to get rid of any moss balls that may be infected.

If you bought one, you should freeze it for 24 hours, boil it for a full minute, or submerge it in bleach or vinegar for 20 minutes before sealing it inside two plastic bags and then throwing it away. Decontaminate your tank by removing your fish and plants, mixing in one tenth of a cup of bleach for every gallon of water, letting it sit for 10 minutes and then draining and cleaning the tank. Report the moss ball to the DNR by emailing aquatic invasive species coordinator Lucas Nathan.

The Michigan State University Extension has tips online on how to make sure that invasive species don’t make into your fish tank.

If the zebra mussels make it into a water system, they could damage local ecosystems and clog water pipes.