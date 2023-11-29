GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As concerns about a canine respiratory illness rise, the state is warning dog owners to be careful.

The disease, which has been reported in several states, is generally contagious, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal and eye discharge, fever, loss of appetite and lethargy. Coughing can continue for months, and in the most serious cases, the illness can progress to life-threatening pneumonia.

No cases have been reported in Michigan dogs, MDARD said Wednesday.

Even so, the department encouraged dog owners to work with their veterinarians, ensuring their pets are vaccinated and reaching out if their dogs show any symptoms.

“While the exact cause of this illness remains unknown, taking some basic steps to prevent a dog’s exposure to harmful germs can go a long way to protecting their overall health,” State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a release. “If owners notice respiratory symptoms in their dogs, it is important to reach out to their veterinarian early on in their animal’s illness so diagnostic testing can be completed and an appropriate course of treatment can begin.”

MDARD also advised dog owners to avoid food and water bowls used by unknown dogs, keep their dogs at home if they are sick and avoid other dogs that are sick or unvaccinated.