GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan is asking residents to be out on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the invasive pests are mostly likely to be seen in late summer to early fall.

To stop the spotted lanternfly’s spread, the Michigan Invasive Species Program has a new campaign called “See it. Squish it. Report it.”

“If you see a spotted lanternfly, yes, we really do want you to squish it if you can. Then, take a photo or two and report it to us through the online Eyes in the Field reporting system,” Rob Miller, MDARD’s invasive species prevention and response specialist, said in a news release. “It’s important to get to know what the spotted lanternfly looks like, though, because we don’t want to target harmless native insects with pretty wings.”

The state released the following identifiers for each of the spotted lanternfly life stages:

The life cycle of the spotted lanternfly. (Courtesy Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

“Adults are roughly 1 inch long. Their folded wings are gray to brown with black spots. Open wings reveal a yellow and black abdomen and bright red hind wings with black spots, transitioning to black and white bands at the edge. Most visible August through October.”

“Egg masses resemble old chewing gum, with a gray, waxy, putty-like coating. Hatched eggs appear as brownish, seed-like deposits. Most visible September through May.”

“Nymphs are about 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch long. They are wingless and beetle-like, first appearing black with white spots and developing red patches as they mature. Most visible May through September.”

According to the state, the only confirmed population of spotted lanternflies in Michigan was in Oakland County. After surveys in August, the state said there was no evidence of the spotted lanternfly spreading to other nearby sites.

More information about the spotted lanternfly can be found at Michigan.gov/SpottedLanternfly.