State unveils ‘greatest accomplishment in recycling’ since bottle bill: NextCycle Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is teaming up with private groups for a new program one environmental official says is Michigan’s greatest accomplishment in recycling since its bottle bill.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Materials Management Director Liz Browne said NextCycle Michigan is unprecedented in its public-private investment in recycling, putting more materials back in the hands of manufacturers instead of in state landfills.

NextCycle Michigan is “uniquely exciting because this level of commitment and partnership to comprehensively promote recycling between Michigan’s private sector and state government has never happened before in our state’s history,” Browne said. “In fact, we believe NextCycle Michigan marks the greatest accomplishment in recycling since our state achieved its first-in-the-nation status by introducing the bottle bill law in 1976.”

EGLE joined Meijer, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and a couple lawmakers Monday to unveil the program.

EGLE said the initiative has already committed $97 million to recycling projects with more than 30 private partners including Meijer, the West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum, Padnos, Cascade Engineering, Western Michigan University’s Fiber Recycling course, Organicycle and the Kent County Department of Public Works.

On Monday, EGLE also announced more than $4.9 million in Renew Michigan grants supporting the program, which will fund efforts in 45 communities.

The state hopes NextCycle will help it reach its goal of doubling recycling statewide to 30% by 2025 and ultimately to 45%.

For more information about recycling grants and how to participate in NextCycle Michigan, visit https://www.michigan.gov/egle/.