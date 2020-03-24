State: Unemployment system working, just slower at peak times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A state spokesperson assured those filing for unemployment that the system “is performing to serve the customers.”

“The increase in claims shows the system is working,” noted Jason Moon, communications director for Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

“We ask folks to remain patient during this time as the system may be running a bit slower at peak times. The system has experienced a tremendous increase in claims,” Moon said in a phone interview with News 8 late Tuesday morning.

Moon urged people to file via the state’s website or by calling 1.866.500.0017.

He noted that the 1.866 numbers allows you to select a “call back” feature, so you will not lose your place in line.

Despite the system slowing amid heavy volume, Moon said it’s clear the system is processing claims.

“The data shows the system is performing, and that this emergency financial relief is being providing to Michigan families,” Moon said.

On one recent day alone, the system processed 32,000 new claims.

Last week, 130,000 Michiganders filed for unemployment. That’s compared to the normal average of 5,100 new claims per week this time of year.

Moon said the state has added server capacity and will continue to do so, while monitoring the system closely.

Several filers contacted the News 8’s newsroom to say they could not get through online or on the 1.866 number.

“We have been trying since Friday the 20th of March in order to get unemployment help and assistance. They are not answering their phones … I have tried to call them 145 times,” one frustrated would-be filer wrote.

The brick and mortar UIA offices are closed, but are taking customers by appointment.

Those who contacted News 8 said security officers are turning everyone else away.

“I have been laid off from my job. I have been trying to file a claim for unemployment online since Thursday, March 19th. The process seems to have gotten locked up in the authentication process,” another person trying to file wrote.

“Therefore, I cannot get to the point to actually file a claim. I also cannot go back to redo the process. I have tried to call the UIA over 200 times without any answer. How are we going to be able to get unemployment if the process does not work to apply??? I do not know who to contact to get the help I need. I am assuming others are having trouble too?”

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: