State trooper shoots, kills man in Shiawassee County

BENNINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead Saturday in Shiawassee County.

The shooting took place around 6:20 p.m. in Bennington Township on Brewer Road near Morrice Road.

According to an MSP press release, a trooper was dispatched to investigate a man acting unusual while walking. MSP says the trooper contacted the man, who became aggressive. The trooper then used a taser, but it was ineffective.

The man then reached for a weapon and fired at the trooper. The trooper attempted to separate the man from the weapon, but he aimed the weapon at the trooper. The trooper then returned fire, fatally wounding the man of Owosso.

The trooper was not injured.

MSP says the First District Investigative Response Team, MSP Forensic Science Laboratory and the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

The trooper involved is on administrative leave until the end of the investigation.

An MSP spokesperson told WLNS, WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station, the name of the man killed is expected to be released Monday.