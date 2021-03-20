State to resume targeted burns on grasslands, near forests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prescribed burns on Michigan grasslands and at the edges of forests will be conducted this spring and summer to improve wildlife habitat.

The Department of Natural Resources says the burns get rid of invasive plant species that can crowd out native plants. They also reduce the amount of debris on the ground that could provide fuel for large wildfires.

DNR firefighters conducted prescribed burns on more than 8,800 acres in 2019. The practice was suspended last year to develop safeguards for firefighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DNR says the burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel during appropriate weather conditions.